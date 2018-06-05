Gujarat students who couldn’t spell their own name, excelled in English in Board exams

GSEB Class 10 result 2018: Out of the 230 cases of mass copying detected by the GSHSEB, 96 cases were caught and confirmed during class X English pape GSEB Class 10 result 2018: Out of the 230 cases of mass copying detected by the GSHSEB, 96 cases were caught and confirmed during class X English pape

Students of class X who failed to spell simple words like ‘friend’, ‘clever’, ‘fondly’, ‘tennis’ correctly, shockingly, including their own names in English had excelled in the English paper of State Board exams this year using all the above words and numerous other adjectives in the subjective part.

In another instance in Sanskrit paper, students made same mistakes while translating Sanskrit shlokas into Gujarati and in Hindi subject, where they attempted same questions on poetry and story writing, with similarities in their answers.

This came to light during a hearing session of over 200 class X students who were found cheating at various examination centres in Panchmahal district during the Board exam conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination Board (GSHSEB).

Out of the 230 cases of mass copying detected by the GSHSEB, 96 cases were caught and confirmed during class X English paper from one examination centre of Kavali in Shehara taluka of Panchmahal district.

The hearing of remaining over 130 cases who have similar answers and surprisingly even similar mistakes in subjects like Hindi and Sanskrit was recently scheduled by the state board after the results were declared. Blatant similarities were spotted by the evaluators even before the suspected students were called for the hearing session. These were detected from Morva Rena, another centre of Panchmahal district. Results of the suspicious cases have been withheld.

“Certainly this is a reason for concern for the state education department if such glaring copying cases are detected in language subjects which is otherwise considered to be easier than Maths and Science. This needs to be further investigated,” said a senior GSHSEB official of the examination branch.

After taking action against students — they have been barred from taking examinations for two-three years — the GSHSEB plans to follow it up with stringent action against teachers. “This year strict action will be taken against all those involved, right from teachers who assisted in mass copying to the centre supervisors,” said GSHSEB chairman A J Shah.

Since 2017 board examinations, Panchmahal district was under the radar of the examination branch of GSHSEB after huge variations were detected in the OMR marks and subjective answers of students appearing in some of the examination centres during 2018 class X board examinations.

Another reason for suspicion was tampering of the CCTV footage that was submitted to the board. The footage was missing at various intervals, leading to suspicion. When questioned, the examination centre in-charge blamed it on errant power supply. On verification with the Gujarat State Electricity Board, the GSHSEB found that the report of the electricity board for the centre did not match with the missing portions in the CDs.

“Since we were already doubtful about this particular centre, all these instances strengthened our doubts. We decided to investigate these cases and therefore directed the evaluators to keep the answer-sheets of students from this centre separate and not mix with the other districts. They were told to spot what is “common” and “unusually different” in these answer-sheets,” said GSHSEB Officer on Special Duty (OSD) M A Pathan.

What followed was the essay on “My Best Friend” that was common in all the nearly 100 answer-sheets. It was lifted from one of the English guides commonly used by students. To the extent that not even the name of the “best friend” was changed in the answer-sheets, Pathan added.

Among the 96 suspected answer-sheets, there were several that were written by girls as well.

“When we enquired from the girls in front of their parents accompanying them about their best friend ‘Vikram’, while a few hesitated, others admitted claiming that they have such a friend in class IX, one class junior to them,” said one of the examination committee member who conducted the hearing.

While other members claimed that during hearing sessions it was learnt that these students had never heard of tennis and when asked to write some of the words used by them in the essay failed to do so. Going to the extent that many even failed to write their own names in English.

