Gujarat proposes five changes in SSA guidelines, Centre agrees to one

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. Express Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. Express

THE Gujarat government has written to the Union government proposing five significant changes in the guidelines for the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyaan (RMSA) schemes. One of the changes proposed by the government related to central funding has been sanctioned by the Union government and remaining four are under consideration of Union Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD).

Watch What Else Is Making News

The information was shared by Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama with Gujarat Assembly, on Monday, in a written reply to a starred question raised by Congress MLA from Sidhpur and Chief Whip of the party, Balvantsinh Rajput.

In his reply, Chudasama said that the state government had sent a proposal to change the guidelines of the two schemes on December 26, 2016. The changes proposed by the state government include a representation to consider the initiatives of the state government to develop education in the state before introduction of SSA in 2001 eligible for central funding.

Gujarat had also proposed that the fees for the 25 per cent children being given admission in private schools under the Right to Education Act (RTE) which the state government pays to private schools be given to the state government by the Central government as per rules of the Central funding.

Gujarat government has also proposed to change the funding standards under the RMSA, to give assistance to grant-in-aid schools on the lines of government schools, to improve honorarium of cook-cum-helper under the Mid-day Meal Scheme and to provide Central assistance to meet non-recurring expenditure of Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Examination Board (GSHSEB) etc.

Chudasama has said that the proposal related to funding has been approved by the Union government and the remaining issues are under consideration of the Union Ministry of HRD.