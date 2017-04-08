Gujarat: Private school fees to be regulated from this academic session, says Education Minister

Parents’ group meet District Education Officer demanding intervention in the fee hike issue in Vadodara. Bhupendra Rana Parents’ group meet District Education Officer demanding intervention in the fee hike issue in Vadodara. Bhupendra Rana

The legislation to regulate fees in private schools of the state, which was recently passed in the Gujarat Assembly, will be implemented from this academic session.

This was announced by Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Friday.

The institutes, which have charged more than that approved by the fee regulatory committee in the current quarter, will have to adjust the same in the next quarter, failing which strict action will be taken against the schools that can go up to cancellation of recognition, Chudasama added.

Gujarat Assembly recently passed The Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regularisation of Fees) Bill, 2017, which has proposed to regulate fees of private schools of all boards. The Bill provides that schools charging more than the stipulated fees will have to justify it before a fee regulatory committee, which will be headed by a retired district judge.

The maximum fees earmarked for 2017-18 is Rs 15,000 primary section, Rs 25,000 for secondary and Rs 27,000 for higher secondary.

Addressing a press conference, Chudasama said that the Bill had been sent to the Governor for his assent. “Very shortly, the Bill will come to the government with the Governor’s signature. Officials of the Education Department have already framed around 50% rules of the Act,” he said. Chudasama added that the schools could charge their fees for the current quarter till the new legislation came into force but that would have to be adjusted in the next quarter as per the fee regulatory committee’s approval.

