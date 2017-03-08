Gujarat NGO urges govt to accept RTE admission forms offline

Officials said more than 58,000 applications have been filled through the web portal which includes 239 orphan children, 301 children of migrant labourers and six HIV affected children. Officials said more than 58,000 applications have been filled through the web portal which includes 239 orphan children, 301 children of migrant labourers and six HIV affected children.

Demanding the state education department to accept forms from the under privileged classes under the provisions of Right to Education Act (RTE) offline also, an Ahmedabad-based voluntary organisation has made a representation before the government while also seeking to extend the last date of submission of the forms from March 15 to April 1.

The representation has been made by Dalit Hak Rakshak Manch (DHRM) which has been assisting children from deprived classes to get admission under the RTE Act in private schools to the Principal Secretary (Primary & Secondary Education) of Education Department, Sunaina Tomar. For admission to private schools under RTE Act, the education department has been accepting online application through a web portal, http://www.rtegujarat.org.

As per the representation, on Tuesday, the online portal is not hassle-free and parents of the children from the deprived classes have to rely on cyber cafes which charge anything between Rs 100-200 per form. Education department has also made provisions of having Help Centres and Receiving Centres where the applicants can submit their forms after filling it online and taking its printouts. The representation alleges that these help centres have not provided any help.

Tomar refuted that the online portal is not hassle-free and added that so far, more than 58,000 applications have been filled through the web portal which includes 239 orphan children, 301 children of migrant labourers and six HIV affected children.