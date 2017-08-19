Gujarat NEET UG round 2 seat allotment 2017 to be displayed today at medguj.nic.in

Gujarat NEET UG round 2 seat allotment 2017: There are 15 help centers participating in round 2 of NEET UG admissions in Gujarat. Gujarat NEET UG round 2 seat allotment 2017: There are 15 help centers participating in round 2 of NEET UG admissions in Gujarat.

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) of Gujarat will release the seat allotment for round 2 of admission to medical courses in the state today. Candidates who have applied for allotment can check the result from the official website.

Those who have cleared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses are eligible for the counselling process. The committee called for choice-filling for available seats from August 14 to August 17, 2017.

Those who have gained an allotment are required to report to their respective help centers and educational institutions from 10 am on August 21 to 4 pm on August 23, 2017. During this time, candidates will also be require to submit their documents at the selected help center and pay the fees.

There are 15 help centers participating in round 2 of NEET UG admissions in Gujarat. These include AMC Medical College, BJ Medical College, CU Shah Medical College, GMERS Medical Colleges, Government Medical Colleges, Gujarat Adani Insititute of Medical Sciences, MP Shah Government Medical College, PDU Medical College, Pramukh Swami Medical College, Smt NHI Municipal Medical College, Suurat Municipal Medical College and GCS Medical College and Research Institute.

Steps to check Gujarat NEET UG round 2 seat allotment 2017:

– Go to the official website (medguj.nic.in).

– Click on the link for the seat allotment result.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

