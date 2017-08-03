Gujarat High Court rejects petition seeking exemption of ayurveda, homoeopathy courses from NEET

Gujarat High Court Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday cancelled a petition challenging a rule which makes the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) mandatory for admission to ayurveda and homoeopathy courses from this year.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy dismissed the petition filed by some students challenging the Gujarat Professional Medical Educational Courses (Regulation of Admission) Rules, 2017.

The court said the state was justified in framing these rules making a certain minimum NEET score mandatory for BAMS (ayurveda) and BHMS (homoeopathy) courses. The petitioners submitted that until 2016, aspirants can take admisions to BAMS and BHMS courses on the basis of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET). The eligibility to sit for the exam requires a minimum of 50 per cent marks in class 12 board exams.

They appeared for GUJCET and not NEET as they were not interested in applying for other courses, the petition said. NEET was introduced last year as a single common test for admission in medical colleges across India. Therefore the rules changed the criteria by introducing mandatory NEET clearance, it said. The government, however, said all class 12 students had been intimated well in advance about changes in the admission criteria.

The government lawyer said that on March 8, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had issued a press note informing GUJCET will be conducted only for engineering and pharmacy courses.

Before that, a news report on February 10, informed that admission to medical (MBBS), dental, homoeopathy, ayurveda and naturopathy courses will be granted on the basis of NEET score, the lawyer said.

