GUJCET 2017 hall ticket released, download from gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2017: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) hall tickets have been released. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct the examination on May 11, 2017 from 10 am to 4 pm. The examination will be conducted in Gujarati, Hindi and English medium for which online applications are to be submitted, the date of which will be declared later.

Students will be admitted in engineering and pharmacy courses on merit list with 60 per cent weightage given to marks scored in four semesters and 40 per cent to GujCET percentile.

Steps to download GUJCET 2017 hall ticket

Visit the official website – gujcet.gseb.org

On the hompage, enter either the application number or name

Enter captcha

The hall ticket will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Exam pattern: The GujCET will be based on third and fourth semester curriculum with multiple choice based questions in chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics subjects.

Each subject will carry 40 marks and a time limit of 60 minutes. While chemistry and physics paper would be combined, remaining two (biology and mathemetics) will be separate.

GujCET 2017 will be conducted to fill engineering and diploma pharmacy courses for non medical (group A), Group B (medical) and both (group AB) streams will be conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

