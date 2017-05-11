GSEB HSC Class 12 science stream 2017: Results declared, 81.89 students passed

GSEB Class 12 results 2017: The mark sheets for the fourth and second semesters are likely to be distributed from 11 am today. GSEB Class 12 results 2017: The mark sheets for the fourth and second semesters are likely to be distributed from 11 am today.

GSEB Class 12 results 2017: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the results of the for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 board exams on May 1 at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website. This year’s pass percentage is 81.89 per cent.

The board has announced on its official website that the “Result will be available on 11th May, 2017 after 10 am” on Thursday. The mark sheets for the fourth and second semesters are likely to be distributed from 11 am today.

Students will need to secure 20 per cent in each written exam and 35 per cent average among all subjects to pass the Gujarat HSC class 12 exams. This is similar to the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) where students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent in the written exams to pass the class 10 and 12 boards.

A total of 17,59,225 candidates appeared for the class 10 and 12 board exams in the state this year. The exams began on March 15. In Class 10, a total of 11,02,625 candidates registered, while 5,14,965 candidates of Class 12 (general stream) have registered of whom 1,41,503 are from the Science stream.

Steps to download the results for GSEB class 12 results 2017:

– Go to the official websites – gseb.org or examresults.net.

– On the homepage, click on the GSEB Class 12 science results

– A new page will open

– Enter your registration number and other details.

– Download and take a print out

