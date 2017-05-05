Gujarat: GSHSEB Class 12th Science exams 2017 results not releasing today

GSHSEB Class 12th results 2017: General stream exam results to release next week GSHSEB Class 12th results 2017: General stream exam results to release next week

GSHSEB Class 12th results: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is not releasing the Class 12 science exams 2017 results today or tomorrow. Contrary to what many websites are claiming, the Board secretary RI Patel has denied that the results being declared today. “The results are not releasing today or tomorrow. Whenever the date will be finalised it will be uploaded on the board’s official website from where students can get an update,” said he.

While it was expected that the GSHSEB will release the HSC or Class 12 Science exam results this week, with this announcement the results is likely to be declared next week. This year, a total of 5,14,965 candidates have registered for Class 12 (general stream) against 1,41,503 in the Science stream. In 2017, a total of 17,59,225 candidates have given the Class 10 and 12 examinations that was held in March.

The results of general stream is also likely to be announced by next week. Close to 5.14 lakh students have given the Class 12 (HSC) General stream exams this year.

Last year, GSEB had announced Class 12 Science results on May 17 and Class 10 results on May 24. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 Science stream was 86.10 per cent.

Read | GSHSEB Class 12th (Science) exams 2017: Results to be declared this week at gseb.org

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd