Gujarat GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board to declare result soon at gseb.org.in

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018, Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) class 10 examination will be declared on Monday, May 28. The board will declare the results at the official website, gseb.org.in at 8 am. Moreover, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. This year, both the SSC and HSC exams started on March 12.
Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for the SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was 53.10 percent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 percent.
The pass percentage of regular students in 2016 was 67.06 percent. As many as 3750 candidates scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is higher than the previous year when 3115 candidates scored in this bracket.
A total of 7.75 lakh regular students appeared for the exams. Out of this, 5.28 lakh were successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination.
Highlights
The board had earlier declared the results of class 12 Science examination on May 9. This year, there was a dip in the pass percentage of around 8.9 percent. Around 73 percent students cleared the examination, the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017).
Students should keep their admit cards/hall ticekts ready to check their scores. They should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain their scores:
Step 1: Log on to the official website, gseb.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the Class 10 results
Step 3: Fill in your details like roll number in the fields provided and submit it
Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.
Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at the official website, gseb.org.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also check the result at other private websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com. As per the official notification released on the website, students will be able to obtain their mark sheets between from 11 am to 2 pm at respective district examination centres on the same day.
The results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 10 examination will be declared today, on Monday, May 28 at 8 am. This year, both the SSC and HSC exams started on March 12. The exams for Class 10 commenced from March 12 and ended on March 23, 2018.