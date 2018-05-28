Gujarat GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board to declare result soon at gseb.org.in

Gujarat GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018: The students can check the results through gseb.org.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com Gujarat GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018: The students can check the results through gseb.org.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2018, Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) class 10 examination will be declared on Monday, May 28. The board will declare the results at the official website, gseb.org.in at 8 am. Moreover, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. This year, both the SSC and HSC exams started on March 12.

Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for the SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was 53.10 percent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 percent.

The pass percentage of regular students in 2016 was 67.06 percent. As many as 3750 candidates scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is higher than the previous year when 3115 candidates scored in this bracket.

A total of 7.75 lakh regular students appeared for the exams. Out of this, 5.28 lakh were successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination.