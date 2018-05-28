Gujarat GSEB SSC 10th result 2018: How to check

GSEB SSC 10th result 2018: The board will declare the results tomorrow at 8 am at gseb.org.in GSEB SSC 10th result 2018: The board will declare the results tomorrow at 8 am at gseb.org.in

GSEB SSC 10th result 2018: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the result of Class 10 on Monday, May 28 at 8 am. All the students who appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website, gseb.org.in. If the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. This year, both the SSC and HSC exams started on March 12.

Earlier, the board had declared the results of Class 12 Science examination on May 9. This year, there was a dip in the pass percentage of around 8.9 percent. Around 73 percent students cleared the examination, the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017).

GSEB SSC 10th result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

GSEB 10th SSC result 2018: How to check via app

The result is available through the apps available on Google Play Store. The students can check the results by downloading it from the Play Store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

Last year, about 10.64 lakh students registered for their SSC exam. Despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates was at 53.10 percent, lower than 2016’s 54.93 percent. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.24 percent.

The pass percentage of regular students in the year 2016 was 67.06 percent. As many as 3750 candidates scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is higher than the previous year when 3115 candidates scored in this bracket. A total of 7.75 lakh regular students appeared for the exams out of this, 5.28 lakh were successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination.

