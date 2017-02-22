Gujarat govt: Focus on digital initiatives, Rs 261 crore for ICT education

In tune with the Digital India initiative of the Modi government, the Gujarat government in the state budget presented on Tuesday said it was going whole hog in promoting Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-based applications for service delivery.

“Our state is leading in implementation of all nine pillars of Digital India. State government is going full hog for promoting ICT application for service delivery and provision of internet connectivity which is the need of the hour,” said Nitin Patel, the deputy chief minister of the state while presenting the budget. He allocated Rs 450 crore for this purpose.

An additional Rs 261 crore was also allocated for “promoting ICT-based education at all levels,” Patel added.

This digital push is being provided right at the school-level where the government plans to expose 84,000 students studying in seventh and eighth grades in 1,200 schools to smart classes. Here these students will not only be provided tablets at token price of Rs 1,000, but will he encouraged to use computers, smart interactive boards, IR camera, projectors and digital pens.

“Digital Education Learning lab will be set up in additional 37 colleges to conduct online exams and set up language learning centres,” he added. For payment of various taxes, the government will launch new online payment facilities. Facility for e-payment of motor vehicle tax in the state treasury will come into effect from May 1, 2017, while a new facility for online payment of stamp duty and registration fees for property buyers will also be made available in the next fiscal. Patel also said that e-National Agricultural Market facilities for online auction will be made available in additional 60 APMCs which will connect 100 APMCs and bring a big number of buyers and sellers on this platform and ensure reasonable sale price of farmers.

Appreciating the digital provided in the budget, Vivek Ogra, chairman of Gujarat Electronics and Software Industries Association (Information Technology) said, “The state budget for 2017-18 has pushed for digital infrastructure and this will open up avenues for IT companies, especially those who are small and mid-sized, to participate. This in turn, will fortify the domestic IT market. Saputara, Devmogara, Dakor, Ambaji, Dwarka-Bet Dwarka, Somnath, Palitana and Sasan Gir will be developed as smart tourist spots. This is an encouraging move. Similarly, Shri Nitin Patel has announced a provision for Rs. 22 crore for the development of Sant Nagari. I see IT requirements here too.”

The budget also allocated Rs 597 crore for undertaking smart city projects such as integrated transit management system, common card payment system, command and control centre with CCTV facilities, integrated city wi-fi system, round-the-clock water supply system in earmarked areas, sewerage water recycling in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.