Gujarat govt appoints panel to fix new fee limit for private schools, report to be submitted on Feb 18

IN ORDER to fix the new fee limit for self-financed schools and create different categories of fee structure, the Gujarat government has formed a seven-member committee, headed by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) chairman. The committee has been asked to submit its report by February 18.

The committee, with its headquarters in Gandhinagar, will invite representations in writing from the management of self-financed schools and parents associations, giving them an opportunity of being heard. It has also been tasked with the preparation of a report relating to various categories of self-financed schools on the basis of facilities being provided by them and the norms after taking into consideration the factors suggested by the people for fixing the cut-off amount under Section 9 of the Gujarat Self-financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017.

“The orders for the constitution of the committee have been received on Tuesday. Since the committee has a short deadline, proceedings have already been initiated. Accordingly, an advertisement seeking recommendations from private schools and parents will be issued in newspapers on Thursday,” confirmed the GSHSEB Chairman A J Shah, who has also been appointed as the chairman of the committee.

“In compliance with the directions given by the Supreme Court, the state government constitutes a committee, headed by the chairman, GSHSEB, to enable the management of private schools and representatives of parents associations suggest norms and factors for fee cut-off limit of self-financed schools under Section 9 of the Act and also to create the categories of fee structure along with the facilities being made available by various schools,” the notification states.

