Gujarat: Government toughens rules for selection of BRC, CRC co-ordinators

MAKING ANOTHER move in the ongoing controversial appointment of cluster, block and urban resource centre (CRC, BRC, URC) co-ordinators after series of protests and withdrawal of rules by the state government, the education department has framed rules in this regard. As per the notification issued by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) state project director (SPD) Mahesh Singh on February 2, the entire lot of nearly 3,500 BRC and CRC co-ordinators who were relieved recently for the first time after a period of nearly 15 years are now barred for one year from applying again for the post.

“Every deputation has some cooling period, even more than the one we have stipulated in this case. Such a large amount of number would not have been affected in this case, if initially they would have agreed upon repatriation of one-third of the total number. They opposed the move and themselves decided all to be relieved in one go,” said SSA SPD Mahesh Singh.

In addition to the cooling period of one year, the state government has made it strict for the applicants to have a clean record both in legal and moral terms. The state government has decided to conduct a centralised written examination for the appointments.

“Those with any pending police case or a complaint against his moral downfall or any other personal complaint pending with the district education office are not eligible to apply. In addition to this, even those candidates (government primary teachers) whose earlier deputation as a BRC, CRC and URC co-ordinator has been cancelled due to some serious offence will be considered ineligible for the same,” states the notification issued for the online applications.

Further, another clause that has been added that links the deputation with the performance of students has made it a challenging job rather than merely a supervision and monitoring post that was majorly considered as a mobiliser for state government events, education programmes, meetings and similar gatherings.

“Deputation selection will be for first three years. In which first one year will be counted as probation. During this probation, learning outcomes (based on Gunotsav results) of concerned taluka, cluster schools will be considered. After three years, based on the performance of the deputation period, it will be extended for two years,” the rules stated.

While the applicants are to be below 50 years of age, they need to have a minimum teaching experience at district panchayat, nagar palika or municipal corporation schools.

Any experience beyond this is to be considered as merit. The previous advertisement issued for the deputation will be cancelled this week and a fresh to be issued announcing these new rules, said Singh.

The written exam has been given more weightage over education qualifications. For instance, the OMR based question paper of 100 marks has been given weightage of 70 per cent and the remaining 30 per cent to education qualification which is divided into 50 marks. For preparation of merit, 100 and 50 marks will be converted into 70 and 30 per cent for written exam result and education qualification, respectively.

Also, out of 100 marks in the written examination, knowledge of SSA, education department rules and regulations have been given the maximum marks of 20 while the least has been given to Gujarati language (5 marks). More than the mother tongue, questions worth 10 marks have been fixed for Hindi, English, Sanskrit. Ten marks each are for mathematics, science, environment and computer knowledge. Even general knowledge has been given a reference with 15 marks. Another factor that will play a role in the selection process is aptitude and liking for the working of a CRC and BRC.