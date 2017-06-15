Gujarat education fair platform to promote tablet & other schemes

Students throng the SSIP stall, dedicated to the tablet scheme, at the fair in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Express Students throng the SSIP stall, dedicated to the tablet scheme, at the fair in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Express

The state government’s first Grand Education Fair, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on GMDC ground in the city Wednesday, did not leave any stone unturned to promote its schemes, especially the tablet distribution scheme.

Even the visitors gave an overwhelming response with a footfall of over 1,000 from 11 am to 6 pm at the dedicated Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP) stall, which was dedicated to the tablet distribution scheme, meant for those who cleared higher secondary this year and seeking admissions in colleges. “We were not expecting such a rush. Students along with their parents are keen to get information about this scheme,” said an education department official at the stall.

An hour-long seminar on ‘Using tablets for academic engagement and enrichment’ was also organised on the Day One of the three-day fair. Even the speakers, including professor Mahesh N Jivani, department of electronics, Saurashtra University, Rajkot, for the seminar were selected by higher and technical education department. The tablet stall, which is also promoting other government schemes, has been erected at a central location of the fair and clearly stands out among 100-odd kiosks set up by both public and self-financed universities and their affiliated colleges.

Students have to register their names with mobile phone numbers and email IDs online for the scheme under Digital India campaign. They also have to deposit Rs 1,000 as token per tablet.

After inaugurating the fair in of Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and his Maharashtra counterpart Vinod Tawde, CM Rupani said, “We are aiming at making the youth job givers not job seekers,” he added. Chudasama said the education fair would certainly help create a secured future of the youth.

Close to 2,800 students registered themselves at the education fair, organised along with Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat and Gujarat University, on the first day, said an official release.

