Gujarat education department asks schools to put up boards with details of teachers

The Gujarat education department has issued directions to all district primary education officers (DPEOs) and administrative officers (AOs) of eight municipal corporations to ensure each primary school in the district identifies its teachers and puts up their details, along with photographs, on a board specifically prepared for this purpose. The move is aimed at discouraging the government, grant-in-aid and self-financed primary teachers to bunk classes and take up teaching jobs elsewhere.

“This board prepared by each school — carrying information of each teacher’s name, education qualification, date of appointment, along with a photograph — has to be placed at a public place that can be easily viewed by all, especially by the School Management Committee (SMC) members and parents visiting the school,” the directive issued early this month reads.

The reason cited for these instructions is stated to be complaints against teachers from parents that they were teaching in more than one school. “This is to avoid a situation where, for instance, a government teacher of a morning shift school also starts teaching at a private school in the evening shift. These boards put up at prominent public places will help the parents identify teachers who are teaching their children. Otherwise, parents hardly get to meet teachers,” said director primary education M I Joshi.

The administrative officer of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) School Board L D Desai said, “Though in a city like Ahmedabad, there are bleak chances of such an incident, but we can not deny this in rural areas. The fact that certain teachers are involved in such an act cannot be overruled.”

The department has already reported complaints against government primary teachers for remaining absent from schools, some even for months. To put a check on this, the education department had even launched the biometric attendance system for teachers, students and other school staff members five years back in tribal areas of Bharuch, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Panchmahals, Dahod, Surat, Tapi and Vadodara.

A similar system was to be launched in AMC schools in 2013, but it failed to take off. A budget of Rs 1 crore was also allocated for this project, but nothing moved on the ground.

The AMC school board authorities claimed that the existing monitoring system of teachers is already so stringent that they do not feel the need of a biometric attendance system for teachers.

Continuing action against defaulters, the education department recently came down heavily on 100 private schools teaching the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum despite no affiliation from the central board. These schools have been served notices.