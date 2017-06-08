Varshil Shah, 99.99 percentile in the boards, is now Muni Suvirya Ratna Vijayji

Varshil Shah, 17, who scored 99.99 percentile in the Class XII boards, the highest in the state in the commerce stream, on Thursday renounced the world to become a monk, and will now go by the name of Muni Suvirya Ratna Vijayji. He was initiated by Kalyan Ratna Vijayji Maharaj.

Belonging to a devout Jain family of the Shwetambar sect, Varshil’s father Jigar Shah is an inspector in the Income Tax department, posted in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Varshil had been deeply interested in Jain theology and used to visit Surat in the vacations for religious sessions.

After the simple and quiet ceremony on the banks of the Tapi river, where no media persons were allowed, Varshil said, “After scoring such good marks in the board exams and topping the state I had a bright future and my parents were also financially sound enough to support my education. However I have found that inner peace and putting aside all worldly gives you a satisfaction which nothing else in the world can.”

Early Thursday morning Varshil entered the Pramukh Swami Dome near the Pramukh Swami temple on the Tapi river bank at Adajan area, dressed in all finery as young monks escorted him to a stage and the ceremony began at the end of which he was given the new name. ay early morning, Varshil Shah, participated in puja ceremony in the Pramukh Swami dome, near the Pramukh Swami temple, on the banks of Tapi river in Adajan area. Varshil then went to the room allotted to him, bathed and later tonsured his head and returned to the pandal draped in unstitched garments, as is the norm.

Varshil’s parents, alongwith his relatives from maternal and paternal side witnessed the induction and when it was complete they sought blessings from the new monk. Ravindra Shah, a friend of the Shahs told this paper, “Varshil was in touch with Kalyan Ratna vijayji Maharaj, his guru, since three years and also stayed with him in Surat and whenever he came to Ahmedabad. His guru directed him to become a monk, after his board exams. Varshil then contacted his parents and told him about his decision, after which the procedure began”.

Varshil, a student of Navkar Public School in Ahmedabad, has an uncle is in the Sales tax department, and his maternal uncle is professional chartered accountant.Varshil is the first in the Shah family to take diksha as a minor. His elder sister Jenny is married and his mother is a housewife. Sources close to the family, said that while in the company of Kalyan Ratna Vijayji Maharaj, Varshil learnt about life as a Jain monk. Now on, he will stay with him and accompany him wherever he goes.

