Gujarat Board results: Improvement in Gujarat result

There has been a marginal improvement in the pass percentage of Class XII results announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Tuesday. From last year’s 55.85, it has jumped to 56.82 per cent.

In the commerce stream, the pass percentage was recorded at 62.62 per cent, while it was 56.78 per cent in the arts stream. The pass percentage in vocational courses stood at 60.1. The pass percentage stood at 83.58 among girls, while it was 69.57 for boys. Only 67.9 per cent who opted for English as the second language managed to pass the exam.

