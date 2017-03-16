Gujarat board paper leak rumour: State education minister orders probe

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class X and XII examinations kicked off on Wednesday. There were rumours of a question paper leak hours before the exam was scheduled to start at 3 pm. Rebutting rumours of question paper leak of Class XII accounts (general stream), Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama ordered an inquiry into the matter and police action against those involved in spreading the “false news” on WhatsApp.

“Taking the rumour of Class XII subject paper being leaked on the social media seriously, I ordered GSHSEB to conduct an inquiry which revealed that the question paper was a bogus one. I have also ordered legal action against all those elements who were involved in spreading this rumour, resulting in panic and anxiety among students and their parents,” Chudasama said in a release.

Assuring the candidates and parents of a foolproof conduct of examinations, he added, “Sealed packets received from the printing press are kept in rooms monitored by police guards. These sealed parcels are then distributed to the zonal offices under police vigil. Even at the zonal offices, these are under police supervision. On the examination day, an hour prior to the commencement of exam, these are taken to the examination centres by the government representatives, along with police guards, which are then stored in a sealed location at the examination centre and only opened in the examination hall at the time of the exam. So, it is not possible to break this monitoring and checks.”

Chudasama also requested state transport employees to call off their strike owing to ongoing GSHSEB Class X and XII exams. “The state government is compassionately considering solutions to the issues concerning state transport employees. I appeal to the employees to call off their strike considering the future of lakhs of students. Solutions can be sought in the coming days,” he said.

Out of 9,32,946 registered candidates in Class X exam, a total of 9,15,975 appeared. In Class XII Science exam, out of a total of 1,41,370 registered candidates, 1,38,252 appeared. Similarly, in Class XII general stream, out of 2,42,803 registered candidates, 2,38,927 took the examination. In Class XII, a total of 6 copying cases were detected by the state control room.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now