Gujarat Board: GSEB declares SSC results, Girls outshone boys

WITH A slight increase of 1.18 per cent, the Class X results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced Monday recorded a pass percentage of 68.24 per cent. The pass percentage of regular students in the year 2016 was 67.06 per cent.

However, the pass percentage of ‘private and external candidates’, which till 2015 was clubbed in the overall results, further declined from 8.16 per cent to 6.98 per cent.

This year too, despite awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage of over 10.64 lakh students including regular, repeaters and open or private candidates stands at 53.10 per cent, lower than previous year when it recorded 54.93 per cent.

At 876 total examination centres across the state, a total of 7,75,013 regular students appeared for the exams. Out of this, 5,28,870 have been declared as successful and eligible for qualifying certificate of secondary examination. As students are not awarded m,arks but grades, to qualify in a subject a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade D (33 till 40 marks) in all subjects.

On the other hand, 2,46,610 candidates appeared as repeaters (an increase of 17,111 repeaters from previous year) of which only 33,385 cleared (13.54 per cent). Among 42822 candidates who took open board and external examinations, only 2,989 (6.98 per cent) could clear. Thus, making an overall pass percentage of 53.10 per cent for total 10,64,445 candidates.

Expressing satisfaction over the results, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Not only the pass percentage has increased be 1 per cent but results in almost all other categories has registered an increase too.”

Apart from a higher number of copying cases reported from repeaters and private candidates claimed to be the reason for taking separate examinations for them, the board has also been claiming that result of these two categories ‘negatively’ affect the overall Class X results. Thus, the board has stopped incorporating these results with the regular candidates from the year 2016 and count them ‘separately’.

On awarding grace marks, GSHSEB officer on special duty (OSD) for senior secondary AK Pathan said, “The grace marks has been as per the norm of 1 to 5 for each student.” However, sources revealed that the grace marks awarded were much higher than the stipulated norm of 5 marks using the discretionary powers to ministers.

Girls outshone boys

Ahead with 73.33 pass percent against 64.69 pass percentage scored by boys, girls once again outshone boys in the secondary examinations. Though both recorded an increase of nearly one per cent in the pass percentage as compared to previous year, the gap was maintained at 8.64 per cent. Similar trend was witnessed among private and external candidates as boys recorded a pass percentage of 5.68 per cent, girls doubled it to 10.57 per cent.

Highest scorers

As many as 3750 candidates scored the highest grade of A1 (99 to 100 marks). This is higher than previous year when 3115 candidates were scored in this bracket.

Also, 451 schools scored 100 per cent results, an increase of 30 schools from previous year.

No change in best and worst district

While Surat with 79.27 pr cent retained the position of best district, Narmada too maintained the bottom most rank with 46.90 per cent. The pass percentage of Surat increased from 71.77 to 79.27 per cent this year, that of Narmada also increased from 32.56 per cent, still scored as the district with lowest percentage.

Examination centre with highest and lowest results

Rupavati in Rajkot district recorded the highest of 97.47 per cent result, an increase of 5,30 per cent from previous year.

Surprisingly, Lambadiya in Sabarkantha district that recorded a pass percentage of 68.36 per cent dropped to merely 10.50 per cent this year. Thus, recording as the centre with the lowest result.

Despite claims of lower copying cases due to cctv, these increased

From 1007 copying cases detected by cctv cameras, these increased to 1198, this year. Another 108, reduced by only one, were reported by examination squads. Result of another 810 candidates was held back due to copying and other reasons.

District with maximum schools with pass percentage of 10 and below

Sabarkantha with 18 schools that recorded a pass percentage of 10 per cent and below followed by Vadoadar with 15 schools and Amreli and Valsad with 14 each. In Ahmedabad city and Rajkot, 12 schools had 10 and below percentage.

District with maximum schools with highest percentage of 100

Surat recorded the highest number of schools that posted a result of 100 per cent. 49 schools in Surat had 100 per cent result. Followed by Rajkot 38 and Ahmedabad rural 32 schools.

Top five districts (pass percentage)

Surat-79.27

Dahod-76.39

Junagadh-75.68

Mahisagar (Lunawada)-74.58

Rajkot-74.24

Bottom five districts (pass percentage)

Narmada-46.90

Patan-55.25

Dangs-56.55

Kheda-56.80

Sabarkantha-56.98

Overall result of last ten years (in per cent):

2007-70.65

2008-63.58

2009-56.43

2010-60.81

2011-71.06

2012-69.10

2013-65.12

2014-63.85

2015-54.42

2016-54.93

2017-53.10

