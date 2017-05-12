Gujarat Board: Daughter of an autorickshaw driver scores 99.72 but uncertain about her future

Ahmedabad: The topper of class 12th board exam from the science stream Farhana Bavani along with her father Farooq Bavani who drives an auto rickshaw after the results were announced, in Ahmedabad on on Thursday. (source: PTI) Ahmedabad: The topper of class 12th board exam from the science stream Farhana Bavani along with her father Farooq Bavani who drives an auto rickshaw after the results were announced, in Ahmedabad on on Thursday. (source: PTI)

Gujarat Board has on May 11 released the results of science stream of class 12. The family of Farhana, daughter of a auto rickshaw driver, Farooqbhai who scored 99.72 percentile in medical stream was elated with her result but at the same time owing to the financial constraints, skeptical about her future.

Farhana’s mother Shamim Bavani with tears in her eyes said,“Koi khushi nahi hai hume (we are not happy)” she said. The family was unhappy as Gujarati and English medium papers of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were different and the Gujarati medium question paper was more difficult. They said that the combined result would be unfair to Farhana and other thousands of students like her.

They were all disheartened and said that the girl had never considered any other career option. Her mother also said “We have just one wish, the government must separate the Gujarati and English medium results. Maybe then our daughter’s work and dedication will yield results”.

Read | Gujarat: Last batch of GSHSEB semester system shows improvement by 2.86 per cent

Resident of Ahmedabad’s Raikhand area, her mother said “Throughout these four semesters, she had a very good result and studied so hard but what was the point of this? For two years, she forgot to eat or sleep, she spent all her time studying to the extent that I had to feed her myself a lot of times.”

Farhana’s childhood dream was to become a doctor, she adamantly chose Science as a subject inspite of her parents encouraging her to consider other options.

Adding to the disparity in the two question papers and the uncertainty of the NEET result, student of F D High School in Jamalpur Farhana said, “The Gujarati medium paper of NEET was very difficult as compared to the English medium one. The rigid rules for NEET exam were unnecessary. We were so sure that my result would be so good that I would get a free seat for MBBS. But the NEET paper surprisingly didn’t go well.”

Read | Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 science results declared at gseb.org, know how to view results

Though with five members in the family, Her father earns Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per month, the family finds it hard to support Farhana for higher education, her parents have decided to make Farhana the first person in the family with the highest qualification and help her fulfill her dream.

“If required, we will ask for aid to fund her education. One thing is for sure, we will not marry her off until she finishes her MBBS and fulfills her dream,” her mother said.

While her father Farooqbhai has studied till Class XII her mother has completed her secondary education. “No one in our whole family has studied after Class XII. She is the first one to do so,’ her father added.

“My father drives an auto rickshaw so we had some financial issues but he gave his full support to me and bought all the materials that were required for my studies.” She also said, “Don’t ever think that it you don’t have a good background, you can’t make it in life. With hard work, everything is possible.”

For more stories on Gujarat board exams, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd