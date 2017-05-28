Gujarat Board GSEB SSC results 2017 to release tomorrow at gseb.org

GSEB 10th results 2017 to be announced on the official website -gseb.org GSEB 10th results 2017 to be announced on the official website -gseb.org

GSEB class 10 SSC results 2017: The results of Class 10 will be released tomorrow, that is, on May 29 at 8 am. Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) will annouce the results on the official websites – gseb.org and examresults.nic.in.

The exams were held from March 15 to March 25, 2017 with the first paper being English or Gujarati. About 11,02,625 Class 10 students have sat for the examination. This year, the board had also arranged the examinations for 142 prisoners in the state.

The students can view their scores by following the steps written below:

Steps to download the GSEB class 10 results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board (mentioned above).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

Over 5.5 lakh students had sat for the SSC examination 2016 out of which 8284 students have scored 99 percentile.

Last year, a total of 67.06 per cent students appeared for the exam which was an increase of 5.5 per cent from 2015 SSC exam. The girls continue to outshine boys by scoring over 9 per cent.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is the state-level body that conducts class 10 and 12 examinations every year.

Read | GSEB class 10 SSC exams 2017: Results to be released on May 29

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd