GSEB SSC, HSC Purak exam results 2017 declared at gseb.org

GSEB has declared the Purak Pariksha results at gseb.org GSEB has declared the Purak Pariksha results at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the HSC and SSC result of Purak Pariksha (supplementary exam) at gseb.org. The Gujarat Board had conducted the exam in July. As per the notification on the official website, 80,600 students were registered for SSC Purak examination out of which only 46,171 appeared. About 13,520 passed the exam taking the pass percentage to 27.7 per cent.

In the HSC Purak Pariksha , 42,721 students were registered in the Science stream and a total of 39,423 students have appeared in the exams. Among these, only 3008 have passed, taking the pass percentage at 7.63 per cent.

The annual exams of SSC and HSC were held in March this year, the result of which was announced in May. In SSC exams, about 11.02 lakh students have sat for the examination. This year, the board had also arranged the examinations for 142 prisoners in the state.

GSEB SSC, HSC results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board (mentioned above).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the SSC results

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd