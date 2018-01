Gujarat Board class 10, 12 exams 2018 to begin from March 12, check time table here

GSEB has released the datesheet at official website GSEB has released the datesheet at official website

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the exam schedule for the class 10 and 12 exams. The SSC and HSC exams will commence from March 12. Last year, over 11 candidates appeared for the class 10 exam. Similarly, over 5 lakh students registered for their class 12 exams. Overall, 17.59 lakh students sat for the exam.

Gujrat Board class 10 timetable 2018

March 12: First Language – Gujarati / Hindi /Marathi /English /Urdu /Sindhi /Tamil /Telugu/ Odia

March 14: Science & Technology

March 16: Social Science

March 20: Mathematics

March 21: Gujarati (Second Language)

March 22: English (Second Language)

March 23: Second Language – Hindi / Sindhi / Sanskrit / Farsi / Arabic / Urdu

Gujrat Board class 12 timetable 2018 for science stream

The exam will begin at 3 pm and will end at 6:30

March 12: Physics

March 14: Chemistry

March 16: Mathematics

March 17: First Language – Gujarati / Hindi / Marathi / Urdu / Sindhi

Second Language – Gujarati / Hindi / Sanskrit / Farsi / Arabic / Prakrit

Computer Education (3 pm to 5:15 pm)

March 20: English – First Language / English – Second Language

March 22: Biology

