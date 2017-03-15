Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 exam begins from today

Gujarat Board: This year, about 11,02,625 candidates have registered for the Class 10 Gujarat Board: This year, about 11,02,625 candidates have registered for the Class 10

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will begin from today amid high security. The Board has installed CCTV surveillance at a total of 60,229 blocks 1,507 examination centres across the state.

This year, about 11,02,625 candidates have registered for the Class 10 exams while a total of 5,14,965 students from Class 12 (general stream) will appear for the exam against 1,41,503 in the Science stream.

The students of Class 10 exam will give first language paper, which is, English or Gujarati today while Class 12 students will be attending accounts, physics in various streams.

Like last year, the board has made arrangements for 142 prisoners who have registered for Class 10 and 35 for Class 12 general stream examinations.

