Gujarat: Assembly passes 6 Bills, three to set up 6 varsities

The Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday passed six Bills, moved by the government, three of which would make way for establishing two state and four private universities. The state government will open a special tribal varsity in Narmada district and an organic agricultural university in Gandhinagar. Birsa Munda Tribal University will be set up at Rajpipla. Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava said that apart from the conventional science, arts and commerce streams, the university will also have vocational skill development courses besides those on tribal arts, medicinal plants and culture.

The land for the university has already been allotted at Rajpipla and the state government has made a total budgetary allocation of Rs 24 crore for it. A person from the tribal community having requisite qualification will get priority during appointment of the vice chancellor.

The Statement of Objects of the Gujarat Organic Agricultural University Bill, 2017, says, “Organic agriculture is a holistic production management system that avoids use of synthetic fertilisers, pesticides and genetically modified organisms, minimises pollution of air, soil and water, and optimises the health and productivity of interdependent communities of plants, animals and people.” “To meet these objectives, organic farmers need to implement a series of practices that optimise nutrient and energy flow and risks such as crop rotations and enhance crop diversity, different combinations of livestock and plants, symbiotic nitrogen fixation with legumes, application of organic manure and biological pest control,” it adds.

The Assembly also passed The Gujarat Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2017, through which it proposed to give permissions to establish four such varsities in the state. They are Swarnim Startup and Innovation University at Bhoyan Rathod village of Gandhinagar, P P Savani University at Dhamdod village of Surat, which is expected to impart professional and skill education mainly to the tribal youths, Indrashil University at Dholera in Ahmedabad, which will provide courses in health sector, and Karnavati University at Uvarsad village of Gandhinagar. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited will provide aid for Indrashil University.

