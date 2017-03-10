Gujarat: Army common entrance test cancelled

The Common Entrance Examination for Indian Army for category/trades of Soldier (General Duties), Soldier (Technical), Soldier (Clerk/Store-keeper Technical) and Soldier Tradesman (10th and 8th pass) which was held on February 26, 2017 stands cancelled, and has now been rescheduled for April 30 due to alleged leak of questions papers in Maharashtra and Goa, stated an official release here Monday. The new admit cards for the exam will be issued to registered candidates on April 3.