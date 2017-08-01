Gujarat ACPUGMEC NEET mock allotment result 2017 released at medadmgujarat.org

Gujarat ACPUGMEC mock allotment result 2017: Candidates who wish to participate in the first round of counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Gujarat will be required to fill in their choices on the website before 3 pm on August 3, 2017. Gujarat ACPUGMEC mock allotment result 2017: Candidates who wish to participate in the first round of counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Gujarat will be required to fill in their choices on the website before 3 pm on August 3, 2017.

The Gujarat Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the mock allotment result for UG admissions based on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017. Candidates who have applied for the same can check their result from the official website.

The mock allotment has been decided based on the results of NEET, Gujarat board HSC, CBSE HSC, ISCE HSC and Management Quota HSC. “Only candidates having NEET based merit number will be considered for admission in this round,” the committee said in a notice.

Candidates who wish to participate in the first round of counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Gujarat will be required to fill in their choices on the website before 3 pm on August 3, 2017.

ACPUGMEC regulates the admission of students to professional medical, dental, aryuveda, homiopathy, physiotheraphy, BSc nursing, optometry, orthotics, audiology and naturopathy degree courses in the state.

Steps to check Gujarat ACPUGMEC NEET mock allotment result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for ACPUGMEC (medadmgujarat.org).

Step 2: Click on the link for “mock round result”.

Step 3: Click on “First – Last Rank Position of Candidates :: NEET – (MOCK – 01)”

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

