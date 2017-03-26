Gujarat: 7.7 per cent fee hike for 2-year IIMA courses

IIMA director Ashish Nanda told mediapersons on the sidelines of the 52nd convocation held on the campus on Saturday that the IIMA board had approved of a 7.7 per cent fee hike for its flagship two-year programmes, like Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Food and Agribusiness Management (PGPFABM).

He further added that the fees for its flagship PGP courses is now Rs 21 lakh, hiked from Rs19.5 lakh. Nanda said that the institute had made two sections of its PGPX programme.

