Gujarat: 37 primary schools flout rules in Surat, says DEO

Thirty-seven primary schools in Surat city were issued notices for flouting state education rules. Thirty-seven primary schools in Surat city were issued notices for flouting state education rules.

Thirty-seven primary schools in Surat city were issued notices for flouting state education rules like lack of sanitation, more students in class than the prescribed strength, charging more fees, unqualified teachers and running Std VIII classes without permission. This came to light during a third party inspection conducted by 35 teams in 169 grant-in-aid schools and self-financed schools in Surat over a period of one month, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The Surat District Education officer carried out a month-long third party inspection of 169 primary schools, including 14 grant- in-aid schools and other self-financed schools running Classes I to Class VIII, in Udhna, Limbayat and Pandesara areas. After studying the inspection reports, Surat DEO U N Rathod issued notices to 37 schools on Wednesday.

According to the report, 13 grant-in-aid schools were charging more fees from the students, while a school was found functioning without obtaining the recognition of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board. In 16 schools, the teachers were not qualified, while 16 schools were following another board books. The teams also found that in some schools there was no toilet or washroom. In some schools the students class strength was above 60.

Surat DEO U N Rathod said, “We have issued notices to 37 schools for not following various parameters and irregularities. We will get their reply after a week based on which we will take action.”