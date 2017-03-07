Gujarat: 17.59 lakh to appear for Board exams

OVER 17.59 lakh (a total of 17,59,225) candidates will appear for Class X and XII examinations under the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) starting on March 15. In Class X, this year a total of 11,02,625 candidates have registered for the state board exams. Similarly, registrations of a total of 5,14,965 candidates in Class XII (general stream) have been done against 1,41,503 in the Science stream.

The GSHSEB claims of 100 per cent CCTV surveillance at a total of 60,229 blocks 1,507 examination centres across the state.

This year too, being second year in a row, special arrangements have been made for prisoners to take examinations at central jails in four districts – Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad. The board has made arrangements for 142 prisoners who have registered for Class X and 35 for Class XII general stream examinations. Thus, making a total of 178 prisoners in both the classes.

Previous year, as many as 101 and 43 prisoners took Class X and XII examinations, respectively at these central jails.

