Gujarat: 1.35 lakh candidates appear for GUJCET

Over 1.35 lakh candidates appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) at 34 centres across the state on Monday. While many skipped the exam, conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, nearly 350 candidates appeared for all the four exams of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, for admissions to engineering and medical courses.

In the first session on Physics and Chemistry, which was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, 1,34,979 students appeared for the exam out of a total of 1,36,498 applications.

Around 73,171 students took the second session of the test, on Biology, out of 74,048 candidates. In the last session which was on Mathematics, out of the 62,761 registered candidates, only 61,981 took the exam.

“The GUJCET exam was conducted peacefully without any instances of copying from any centre. The answer key will be uploaded in a day or two,” said GHSEB chairman A J Shah.

Meanwhile, the candidates found the exam to be easy contrary to their expectations. GUJCET is a state level entrance test that the candidates write after passing Class XII, for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self financed institutes of the state. ENS

