Guest teachers have broken my heart, says Manish Sisodia

A day after guest teachers staged a protest on Ring Road, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said guest teachers working in Delhi government schools had “broken his heart”.

Sisodia said he had been batting for the teachers so far but they did not leave him with any reason to do so in future. “Earlier, guest teachers were hired afresh each year and were fired within 10 months. We, however, did not remove them for two years. We passed the proposal to double their salaries and give them leaves but they shouted slogans against the CM and me,” he said.

“I couldn’t sleep the whole night after what the guest teachers did yesterday. They broke my heart,” he said at an annual day function in a school in Vishwas Nagar on Thursday. He also alleged that hundreds of guest teachers had protested after they were provoked by “2-4 Bajrang Dal and Congress workers”.

The teachers, however, denied the protests were politically motivated. “We were frustrated that after a long day’s work we were called so far away to listen to something we already knew. What does any political party have to do with this?” said a member of the Guest Teachers’ Association.