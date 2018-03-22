GTU winter session result 2017 declared at gturesults.in

GTU winter session result is available at gturesults.in GTU winter session result is available at gturesults.in

Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad has published the winter session 2017 result on the official website – gtu.ac.in. The varsity has released the results for multiple courses and for remedial and regular exam both. It includes MPH, PDDC, BE, MBA, BBA, BA semester examination results. Those candidates who wish to apply for re-checking or re-assessment can do so by March 27, 2018. To check results, students can follow the steps written below:

GTU results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — gturesults.in

Step 2: On the page, enter your exam, roll number or seat number

Step 3: Enter the capcha code

Step 4: Click on search and view your result

Step 5: Download the result and take printout

As per reports, the annual examination of the Gujarat Technological University which covers nearly 550 colleges of degree and diploma courses would start from April 24. This year, about 4.5 lakh students would appear in these exams in the disciplines of engineering, management, pharmacy, architecture and hotel management.

The exams for all eight semesters in BE, B Pharma, B Arch, B Tech and other such courses would commence from April 28 and continue till June 6. Exams for diploma engineering courses would start from April 24.

