GSFC University to offer Bachelor of Engineering course in fire safety, says official

The GSFC University at Vadodara will introduce a four-year Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) course in Fire Safety and Hazard Management from the academic year 2018-19, its president said on Sunday.

The university is promoted by the Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC), a state government undertaking, as part of the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and currently has 600 students. AM Tiwari, president of the university and managing director of GSFC, told PTI on Sunday that the course, which would start in June, would be divided into eight semesters.

“There is a shortage of fire safety and hazard management professionals in various areas of the state like Saurashtra, Kutch among others where chemical units are located,” Tiwari said. The course will involve advanced lessons in tackling fire incidents and those graduating from it would be in demand in pharmaceutical firms, airports, five star hotels among others, said Sameer Bhatt, chief personnel officer of GSFC.

