GSET 2017: Maharaja Sayajirao University likely to release answer keys by this week at gujaratset.ac.in

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has conducted the Gujarat State Eligibility Test – GSET 2017 on August 27. It is expected to release the answer keys this week at gujaratset.ac.in. Candidates can check this page for latest updates on the answer keys and results.

GSET 2017 is conducted for determining the eligibility of applicants for the post of assistant professor in colleges and universities of Gujarat. The test is conducted in 23 subjects at 6 examination centers across the state.

GSET 2017 answer keys, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GSET 2017 answer key link

Step 3: There will be subject-wise options for the answer keys, click the one you appeared for

Step 4: Cross check the answer keys

In case a candidate wish to raise objection, he/ she can do it by writing their query and sending it at GSET, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, B – Block, Chameli Baug, Nr. University Guest House, Prof. C. C. Mehta Road, Vadodara – 390 002.

The application process had begun in April 29. After declaration result of GSET examination, the qualified candidates have to bring a copy of bank challan and the printout of online application form, original hall ticket and other certificates at the time of document verification.

