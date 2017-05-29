GSEB SSC 10th results 2017 declared, pass percentage is 68.24

GSEB Class 10th results 2017: As many as 5,28,870 have passed the Class 10 exams GSEB Class 10th results 2017: As many as 5,28,870 have passed the Class 10 exams

GSEB Class 10th results 2017: The Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) has annouced the results of SSC exams Class 10 on its official websites – gseb.org and examresults.nic.in. The total pass percentage is 68.24 per cent.

A total of 7,79,623 students registered for the exam out of which 7,75,013 had appeared. As many as 5,28,870 have passed the Class 10 exams that were held from March 15 to March 25, 2017 with the first paper being English or Gujarati.

This year, the board had also arranged the examinations for 142 prisoners in the state.

The students can view their scores by following the steps written below:

Steps to download the GSEB class 10 results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board (mentioned above).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

However, the gseb.org website is a bit slow at the moment due to thousands of students checking their results at the same time.

Over 5.5 lakh students had sat for the SSC examination 2016 out of which 8284 students have scored 99 percentile.

Read | GSEB SSC 10th results 2017 declared at Gujarat Board site gseb.org

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd