GSEB HSC Science 12th result 2018: When and where to check

GSEB HSC 12th result 2018: The result of HSC Class 12th examination will be released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) tomorrow, on May 10. All those students who have appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org, once released. In 2017, a total of 5.14 lakh candidates registered for Class 12 (general stream) against 1,41,503 in the Science stream. Just like the previous year, the Gujarat Board may release the result an hour before the scheduled time.

GSEB HSC 12th result 2018: When and where to check

GHSHEB will declare Class 12 Science and GUJCET results tomorrow, on May 10 at 9 am. Students can check their results on gseb.org. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), commonly known as GSEB held board exams this year from March 12, 2018. Approximately 17 to 18 lakh students appeared in boards this year that includes 10 lakh for SSC, 5.5 lakh for HSC general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh for Science stream

In 2017, girls outperformed boys in Class 12 (general stream) Gujarat Board examination, the passing percentage of girls was 70.88 as against 47.28 of boys. The total pass percentage stood at 56.82.

About the Gujarat Board (GSEB)

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.

