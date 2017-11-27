GSEB HSC October exam 2017 results declared at gseb.org, pass percentage at 15.58

GSEB HSC results: The pass percentage this year is at 15.58 per cent GSEB HSC results: The pass percentage this year is at 15.58 per cent

GSEB results 2017: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results for the class 12 examinations which were conducted last month in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their result from the official website (gseb.org).

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams were held in centres across the state in October 2017. The Board has released the result booklet on its web portal. About 1,11,203 students registered for the exam, among whom 1,04,560 appeared for the papers. Under the vocational stream, about 26,555 students had registered and 25,029 had appeared.

The pass percentage this year is at 15.58 per cent.

Among the regions, Tapi has the highest pass percentage at 23.2. This is closely followed by Jamnagar at 21,13 per cent and Central Admn at 19.31 per cent. Ahmedabad (C) had a pass percentage of 14.56 per cent while Ahmedabad (R) secured a pass percentage at 16.6 per cent.

Among the subjects, that with the highest pass percentage was Hindi at 68.32. It was closely followed by sociology at 68.01 per cent and geography at 61.81 per cent. The least percentage of students passing in a subject is at 12.77 in statistics.

GSEB HSC results 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board (gseb.org).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the HSC results.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd