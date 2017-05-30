GSEB Class 12th results 2017 declared for arts, commerce streams, check at gseb.org

The candidates can check the results by logging on to the official website, The candidates can check the results by logging on to the official website, http://www.gseb.org

GSEB class 12 results 2017: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results for the class 12 board exam results for the arts and commerce streams. Students who have appeared for the class 12 board exams can check their results from the official website (see steps below to know how).

This year, about 5,14,965 candidates have registered for Class 12 (general stream) exams. As many as 17,59,225 candidates appeared for the Class 10 and 12 boards that were held in March.

Where to check the GSEB class 12 results 2017?

Students can check the results on the official websites – gseb.org and examresults.nic.in.

What is the minimum requirement to pass GSEB class 12 exams 2017?

To qualify in a subject a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade D (33 till 40 marks) in all subjects to be eligible for higher secondary certificate. Grading is from A1 (91-100) to E2 (20 and below) starting from 91-100 till 20 and below. Passing grade D is from 33-40 marks. Passing standard for differently abled is 20 per cent.

How to download the GSEB class 12 results 2017?

Go to the websites mentioned above.

Click on the GSEB Class 12 results.

Enter your registration number and other details.

The results will be displayed.

Download and take a print out.

