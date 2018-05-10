GSEB HSC 12th result 2018 LIVE: Science result today at gseb.org

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2018 Live: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the result for Class 12th examination, for Science stream today, on May 10. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gseb.org, once released. Last year, a total of 5.14 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12 (general stream) against 1,41,503 in the Science stream. In 2017, a total of 17,59,225 candidates have given the Class 10 and 12 examinations that were held in March. The girls outperformed boys in Class 12 (general stream) Gujarat Board examination, the passing percentage of girls was 70.88 as against 47.28 of boys.
Along with this, the Board will also publish the GUJCET result today itself. “The date is final and there is no change in it. Class 12 science results along with GUJCET will be released today on May 10,” confirmed GSHSEB chairman A J Shah. Over 1.5 lakh students appeared in Class 12 Science exams while 1.35 lakh took the GUJCET. The exams for Class 12th began at 3 pm and ended at 6:30 pm. The exams began with Physics paper on March 12. The second exam was that of Chemistry which was held on March 14. The third exam of Mathematics was carried out on March 16 and on the next day, March 17, first language – Gujarati / Hindi / Marathi / Urdu / Sindhi second language – Gujarati / Hindi / Sanskrit / Farsi / Arabic / Prakrit/ computer education paper was conducted. On March 20, English – first language / English – second language was held and the exams ended on March 22 with Biology.
Highlights
Gujarat University is the state university situated in the capital, some of the notable alumni of the varsity includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, businessman Gautam Adani, TV actress Pooja Gor, Pranav Mistry, Ashis Nandy and Pankaj Patel among many others.
This year the exams were held during the months of February and March, as many as 17 to 18 lakh students appeared for the boards this year that includes 10 lakh for SSC, 5.5 lakh for HSC general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh for Science exams.
In 2017, the Class 12 Gujarat Board examination the pass percentage of girls was 70.88 as against 47.28 of boys, clearly the girls outshone the boys. The total pass percentage stood at 56.82. Last year, Surat had recorded the highest pass percentage at 73.85, while Chhota Udepur district reported the least number of students passing at 30.81 per cent, reported PTI.
All those students who had appeared for the exams can check their scores at the official website — gseb.org, once released. In case due to heavy traffic, the website is not opening, candidates can also check the same on the third party website, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
