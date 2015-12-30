GSEB HSC 11th Science Semester 1 2015: Results declared

GSEB HSC 11th Semester-I Results 2015: Check the results on the official website. (File photo) GSEB HSC 11th Semester-I Results 2015: Check the results on the official website. (File photo)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the results of HSC Semester exams on its official website. The examination was conducted on October/November 2015.

The Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) was constituted in 1972. The GSEB conducts two main examinations, including four-semester type examinations. They are — the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for Standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) sem-1,sem-2,sem-3,sem-4, the exam for Standard 12 students in Gujarat.

Around 1.33 lakh students had given the exams this year. Around 98 per cent have cleared the exam. Please confirm the result with your actual marksheet also.

Steps to Check GSEB HSC 11th Science Semester-I Results 2015

1) Visit the official website of the Gujarat board (GSEB)

2) Click on the link ‘HSC 11th Science Semester-I Results 2015’

3) Enter the six digits number and click on ‘Go’

4) The results will be displayed on the screen.

5) Check it and save it for further reference.

