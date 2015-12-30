Latest News
  • GSEB HSC 11th Science Semester 1 2015: Results declared

GSEB HSC 11th Science Semester 1 2015: Results declared

GSEB HSC 11th Science Semester 1 2015: The examination was conducted on October/November 2015

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 31, 2015 5:33 pm
GSEB HSC 11th Science Semester Results 2015, gujarat board, gujarat 11 class exam GSEB HSC 11th Semester-I Results 2015: Check the results on the official website. (File photo)
Related News

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the results of HSC Semester exams on its official website. The examination was conducted on October/November 2015.

The Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) was constituted in 1972. The GSEB conducts two main examinations, including four-semester type examinations. They are — the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for Standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) sem-1,sem-2,sem-3,sem-4, the exam for Standard 12 students in Gujarat.

Around 1.33 lakh students had given the exams this year. Around 98 per cent have cleared the exam. Please confirm the result with your actual marksheet also.

Steps to Check GSEB HSC 11th Science Semester-I Results 2015

1) Visit the official website of the Gujarat board (GSEB)

2)   Click on the link ‘HSC 11th Science Semester-I Results 2015’

3) Enter the six digits number and click on ‘Go’

4) The results will be displayed on the screen.

5) Check it and save it for further reference.

For more updates on education, click here.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. T
    Thakkar Dhruv
    Jan 1, 2016 at 5:32 pm
    please Recheck all paper
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. V
      Vara rashmi
      Jan 1, 2016 at 2:18 am
      All students are dipress this result whose students are honest and realy working those are not setisfy this result pl. Check this result
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. V
        Vara rashmi
        Jan 1, 2016 at 2:20 am
        Yes u are right je studentse sari mehnat kri emne marks j malya nathi
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. D
          dars
          Dec 30, 2015 at 11:49 am
          In physics result has mistake
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          Most Read
          Best of Express
          Buzzing Now
          Top News
          Adda
          Mar 20: Latest News