GSEB class 10 SSC exams 2017: Results to be declared on May 29, check details here

GSEB class 10 SSC results 2017: The board had also arranged the examinations for 142 prisoners in the state. GSEB class 10 SSC results 2017: The board had also arranged the examinations for 142 prisoners in the state.

GSEB class 10 SSC results 2017: Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) has announced that the results for the class 10 SSC exams on May 29 at 8 am. Students who have appeared for the state board exams can check their results from the official website and check this page for updates.

The class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 15 to March 25, 2017 with the first exam being a language paper of either English or Gujarati. About 11,02,625 candidates appeared for the papers. The board had also arranged the examinations for 142 prisoners in the state.

Read | GSEB Class X examination: 17 students booked for using unfair means this year

This year, 17 students were booked for using unfair methods during the exams including nine who used dummy candidates and eight copied from their mobile phones. There were also 54 candidates who were caught copying from chits bringing the cases up to 71.

Steps to download the GSEB class 10 results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the board (gseb.org).

– Click on the notification for the class 10 results.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

For more updates on Gujarat board exams, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd