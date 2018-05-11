GSEB 12th result 2018: Toppers stayed off social media 

Bhargav Singh, a student of Gurukul who secured 92 percentile, with his parents. (Express Photo) Bhargav Singh, a student of Gurukul who secured 92 percentile, with his parents. (Express Photo)

The toppers who cleared the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) exams with flying colours, the results of which were declared on Thursday, stayed away from social media, which they termed as “a big distraction”, during the examination.

The students took the help of Internet for understanding concepts and practising mock tests. However, they stayed away from Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites.

Also, among the toppers, computer and IT engineering were the most preferred stream. On the other hand, students from Group B (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) chose MBBS as their first choice than any other medical field.

Dhairya Shah, a student of School Diwan Ballubhai School who secured 99.75 percentile, said, “I’d removed all my accounts from social media. I want to become a computer engineer. Most members in my family are from engineering background. This is one of the reasons I feel so attached to this stream.”

Smit Patel from Diwan Ballubhai School, who scored 98.44 percentile, aspires to be a mechanical engineering. “To stop myself from using social media, I had stopped using my Android phone completely,” he said. “As semester system is removed this time, our course has become lengthy. The pressure on us has increased. I felt as if I’ve less time and more things to revise. I made a time table. I did not sleep if any chapter in my time table wasn’t completed,” he said.

Varshil Shah, a student of M K Secondary and Higher Secondary School, who secured 98.79 percentile, however, said he continued using social media. “I had no parental or peer pressure. I studied and gave my exams with a free mind. That is the only reason I am able to score this good. I wish to pursue computer engineering from abroad.” Varshil’s father, Chetan Shah, has a printing press and his mother, Bhavisha Shah, is a homemaker. He said he hardly studied for 7 hours a day and that he watched inspiring movies to get motivation. He said his parents kept a restriction-free atmosphere and were quite supportive of his methods of studying. He scored about 60 in JEE exams without joining any coaching classes. He is willing to take up Computer Science in the near future.

Dhanvi Shah, a student of M K Secondary and Higher Secondary School, who aspires to be a computer engineer, secured 99.79 percentile. He said, “I did not keep any fix time to study. I mainly focused on textbooks. My school, family and private tuition class supported me throughout this journey.”

Vedant Thakkar, a student of Nirman School who secured 99.01 percentile, said he continued to be active on social media though around his exams, he curtailed the time limit he spent on it. He too aspires to pursue Computer Engineering. He had scored 117.5 marks in GUJCET.

Param Modi, a student of Navrang School, secured 99.79 percentile. He said he kept off social media. “Spending time on it would certainly have lowered my percentage. This is not a necessity and could be easily avoided during exams,” he said.

After taking up A group (non-medical), Param scored a 100 (out of 360) in JEE exams. Param’s father has a private job and his mother is a homemaker. Param’s parents tried their best to equip him with all that his studies demanded. He used to study for a minimum of 16 hours a day, including his tuition hours. When asked, Param said that he is more comfortable with the annual system of education as he got enough time to revise the syllabus. He further wished to pursue computer engineering from Nirma University just as his elder sister.

Shrut Shah, who secured 99.08 percentile, is the son of Mitesh Shah, a cloth merchant. His mother, Bijal Shah, is a homemaker. Shrut scored 117.05 in GUJCET. Previously, he had attained 93.05 per cent in Class X exams. He now aims at pursuing MBBS from BJ Medical College as he aspires to be a doctor.

Aanshi Patwari, a student of Nirman High School, has also taken up maths. She got 99.92 percentile. She has secured 99.38 per cent in GUJCET exams. Her father, Manan Patwari, is a businessman and her mother, Romal Patwari, is a homemaker. Aanshi is keen about studying computer engineering. Her interests also include swimming and painting.

Heet Manvar, a student of Divan Ballubhai School, attained 99.89 percentile. Heet’s father, Sanjay Manvar, runs a ceramic shop and his mother, Bhavna, is a housewife. Heet studied for 6-7 hours daily and he attended coaching classes two hours a day. Heet says that he belongs to a middle class family and dreams of becoming a doctor.

Sharvil Patel from Divine Birds, Maninagar, attained 98.67 percentile. He has secured 95.67 in GUJCET exams. Sharvil’s father, Tushar Patel, is a business proprietor and his mother, Alpa Patel, is a lab technician at LG Hospital. He had a fixed schedule during the course of one year. He said, “I used to sleep by 11 pm and used to wake up by 6 am. I did not cut myself completely from television.” He wants to pursue computer engineering from Nirma University.

Maitry Shah from Divyapath Science school has taken B group. She secured 98.59 percentile. Her father, Bhavesh, has his own business and her mother, Megha, is a homemaker. Maitry said she wants to study MBBS.

Bhargav Singh from Gurukul secured 92 percentile. He lives is New Maninagar. His father, Anil Singh, is a pathologist and his mother, Mita Singh, is a homemaker. He is passionate about engineering and wants to study at LD Engineering College. However, he could only reach the score of 98 in JEE.

Darshil Rayjada from CN Vidyalay attained 91 percentile. His father, Kamlesh Rayjada, is an accounts officer and his mother is a homemaker. He lives near Vejalpur area. Darshil aspires to become a mechanical engineer. He said he was inspired by SN Subrahmanyan, CEO of Larsen & Toubro.

