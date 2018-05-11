GSEB 12th result 2018 — For some, perseverance is the key: They triumphed over financial constraints

Rafika Kareemi, a student of St Xavier’s School at Mirzapur, who scored 97.37 percentile, with her father. (Express Photo) Rafika Kareemi, a student of St Xavier’s School at Mirzapur, who scored 97.37 percentile, with her father. (Express Photo)

Despite financial constraints, several students cleared the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GHSEB) Class XII Science stream exams with grit and perseverance, leaving an example for others to emulate.

Sheikh Mohammed, the son of an auto driver from Juhapura, scored 99.84 percentile. Mohammed completed his higher secondary from The New Age School, Juhapura. Sirajuddin Sheikh, Mohammed’s father, said, “My son sacrificed everything for his board examination. He stopped attending weddings and parties. He was just focused. He had an aim to make our family proud and he accomplished it.”

Mohammed has two elder brothers. His eldest brother, Sahajuddin, works as a customer executive in a cellular company and is the only member who earns in his family after his father.

Mohammed, whose aim is to get admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), said, “I scored 81 per cent in Class X. For my Class XII examination, I studied 20 hours a day and slept for only four hours. I have recently cleared my GUJCET with 110 marks and JEE mains with 107. I will now appear for JEE advanced.”

He said that his only advice to other students would be that not to procrastinate, start your preparation from day one and be consistent in revision. Mohammed did not go to any coaching classes; he neither had any social media account nor phone. He opted playing cricket and other outdoor activities than spending time on the social media.

Bhargav Vakotar, a 17-year-old student of Gayatri Vidyalaya, scored 99.98 percentile. Bhargav’s father, Hasmukh Vakotar, is a tailor by profession and his mother, Naina Ben, is a homemaker.

With a family income of Rs 9,000 per month, both of his parents have studied till Class X, but three of their children have equally excelled in academics. Bhargav’s elder brother Hardik was also a higher secondary topper. He secured 95 per cent in Class XII; he is currently pursuing Computer Engineering. Bhargav’s elder sister is an engineer by profession.

When Bhargav was asked about his experience, he said, “Clear concept is the key to success. I have never mugged up anything. My family is very supportive. I never felt different or isolated from other students. I had all amenities that my studies required. I use to study 4-5 hours daily which increased to 10 hours during examination. I never made any time-table because if you are not able to complete the task, you’re left with nothing but guilt.”

Madhavi Vakotar, his elder sister, said, “We don’t have individual rooms for each other so we had to maintain peace and decorum in our house during Bhargav’s examination. Our father never made us realise about our financial conditions. Just because of his support, three of us went to coaching classes and bought several guides that benefited us a lot. He always wanted us to study and become capable.” Bhargav, who is aspiring to complete his MBBS from a government college, scored 113 in GUJCET and says that he should at least get 528 score in NEET.

Rafika Kareemi, a student of St Xavier’s School at Mirzapur, scored 97.37 percentile in Group A. Rafika’s father is an electrician. She said, “My father never made me feel as if we have any financial problems in our house. I think social media account is a distraction. So, I never created any. I hardly had any pressure from parents or friends. Regular revision of textbook was a boon for me in the future.”

Nayak Himalaya, who scored 99.41 percentile, is from Nest Public School, Ahemdabad. Nayak said, “I had a lot of board pressure. My dad works in a private bank in Mehsana. Our economic condition is not stable. I had to keep many things in my mind but regularity in studies helped me overcome hurdles. Moreover, I did not go to any tuition classes. My school and self-study were my priorities.”

Harsh Tadviya, a student of Fellowship High School, Ahmedabad, scored 99.99 percentile. Harsh said, “My dad is an embroidery worker. I never had to compromise anything for my studies. I want to pursue MBBS in the future and I think I’ll successfully complete that too.” Harsh scored 113.75 in GUJCET.

