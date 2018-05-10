GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results: How to check at gseb.org

GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results: The students can check the results through the official website, gseb.org GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results: The students can check the results through the official website, gseb.org

GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results: The results of GSHSEB Class 12 science exams will be released on May 10. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, gseb.org. The results will also be available on the third party website, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Last year, a total of 5.14 lakh candidates have registered for Class 12 (general stream) against 1,41,503 in the Science stream. In 2017, a total of 17,59,225 candidates have given the Class 10 and 12 examinations that were held in March. The girls outperformed boys in Class 12 (general stream) Gujarat Board examination, the passing percentage of girls was 70.88 as against 47.28 of boys.

GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results: How to check via app

-Visit the google play store

-Download the result app as per rating

-Pre-register with your registration number/ roll number

-Result alert will be appeared on the screen, soon the declaration of results.

Over 1.36 lakh candidates took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) at 34 centres across the state conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Monday. In the first session of Physics and Chemistry conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, out of total of 1.36 lakh registered candidates, 1,34,979 took the examinations.

Gujarat Board (GSEB)

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.

