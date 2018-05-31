Gujarat GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results declared: How to check at gseb.org

GSEB 12th result 2018: The result is available at gseb.org GSEB 12th result 2018: The result is available at gseb.org

GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results: The result of Higher Secondary (HSC) general stream exam of the Gujarat Board has been released today at gseb.org. The overall pass percentage of HSC general stream is 55.55 per cent. The overall pass percentage has dipped with 55.55 per cent this year as against 56.82 per cent previous year. The highest scoring district is Dang this year. A total of 206 schools scored 100 per cent result while 451 students got A1and 8,245 students received A2. The girls have outperformed boys by scoring 74.78 per cent while boys have scored 63.71 per cent marks. In the regular category, a total of 3,37,055 lakh students appeared of which 1,59,899 were girls and 1,77,156 were boys.

In Gujarati medium, 3,53,813 students appeared and the pass perecentage is 94.25 per cent. Similarly, in Hindi, 1,01,787 students attended the HSC exams and the pass percentage is 96.89 per cent. Nearly 4.45 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) exam of which 1.43 lakh candidates have failed to clear English, their second language.

In the science stream, the result of which was released early this month, a total of 1.34 lakhs students appeared for the exams out of which 98,067 passed, taking the pass percentage to 73%, whereas the pass percentage of boys is 71%. The pass percentage of girls is at 74.9%. The top-scoring district was Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur.

GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results: How to check via app

-Visit the google play store

-Download the result app as per rating

-Pre-register with your registration number/ roll number

-Result alert will be appeared on the screen, soon the declaration of results.

GSEB 12th HSC result 2018: Passing marks

To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ To be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate, a candidate must obtain minimum of grade ‘D’ in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination shall have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify.

About 74.91 per cent girls cleared the exams in the science stream while the pass percentage of boys is 71.84 per cent. Unlike in 2016-2017, when the boys broke the previous records and outshone girls though only by a narrow gap of 0.46 per cent, this year, the girls retained their numero uno position by a margin of 3.07 per cent.

About the Gujarat Board (GSEB)

The GSEB is responsible for the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams in the state. Every year, 2 (including 4-semester type examinations) main examinations are held – the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for standard 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) examination for Standard 11 and 12 students in Gujarat. The board is also responsible for the State entrance examinations GUJCET.

