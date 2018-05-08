GSEB 12th HSC 2018 results date and time: Science result on May 10, check at gseb.org

GSEB 12th 2018 results: The Gujarat Board will publish result on May 10 GSEB 12th 2018 results: The Gujarat Board will publish result on May 10

GSEB 12th 2018 results: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will publish the Class 12 science exams results 2018 on May 10. Moreover, the Gujarat Board will also publish the GujCET result on the same day. “The date is final and there is no change in it. Class 12 science results along with GUJCET will be released on May 10,” confirmed GSHSEB chairman A J Shah. Over 1.5 lakh students appeared in Class 12 Science exams while 1.35 lakh took the GUJCET.

Last year, a total of 5.14 lakh candidates have registered for Class 12 (general stream) against 1,41,503 in the Science stream. In 2017, a total of 17,59,225 candidates have given the Class 10 and 12 examinations that was held in March.

GSEB 12th 2018 results date and time

GHSHEB will declare Class 12 Science and GUJCET results on May 10 at 9 am. Students can check their results on gseb.org. Keeping in mind the previous trends, the Gujarat Board may release the result an hour before the scheduled time.

Over 1.36 lakh candidates took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) at 34 centres across the state conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Monday. In the first session of Physics and Chemistry conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, out of total of 1.36 lakh registered candidates, 1,34,979 took the examinations.

