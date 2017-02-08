Group for disabled adopts ‘reverse inclusion’ in academics

Reverse inclusion includes “typically developing children” in a special education classroom in very low grades (like play group), the organisation said. (Representative image; Express photo) Reverse inclusion includes “typically developing children” in a special education classroom in very low grades (like play group), the organisation said. (Representative image; Express photo)

‘Shishu Sarothi’, working for children and persons with disabilities in the Northeast, has initiated “reverse inclusion” by enrolling 17 children along with 13 disabled children for the academic session 2017-18. The not-for-profit organisation has been running a Centre for Special Education here to cater to education of children with disabilities since its establishment in 1987.

Reverse inclusion includes “typically developing children” in a special education classroom in very low grades (like play group), the organisation said, adding it has undertaken the innovative measure with the ‘Centre for Inclusive Education’. Stating that there are several benefits of reverse inclusion, it added, that most importantly students with disabilities are able to make lasting friendship with others.

Also read | IIT Bombay launches app for people with speech difficulties

“It can also motivate them to improve their communication skills,” Sishu Sarothi said in a statement. Inclusive classrooms help combat stereotypes about people with disabilities and students sans disabilities benefit by building friendship that often lasts outside the classroom setting. They improve their own social skills, build empathy and learn early in life to respect human diversity.

Through the Centre for Inclusive Education, ‘Shishu Sarothi’ is providing free and quality education to the marginalised and underprivileged children with and without disabilities thereby ensuring that children from weaker sections receive good quality education, it said.

For more stories on reverse inclusion in education, click here