Gross Enrolment Ratio records three-year decline in majority of states

The Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Upendra Kushwaha, announced on Thursday that there has been a fall in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for students of classes 1 to 5 in a majority of the states in the past three years.

Bihar showed the largest increase in the ratio among the states while Sikkim had the maximum decline of 18.3 per cent. Sikkim is closely followed by Nagaland at 19.28 per cent and Manipur at 18.3 per cent, Kushwaha said in a written reply to a question at the Lok Sabha.

The HRD Ministry also announced that the latest GER stands at 99.21 per cent at the primary level, 92.81 per cent at the upper primary level, 80.01 per cent at the secondary level and 56.16 per cent at the higher secondary level. The GER for higher education in 2015-16 stood at 24.5 per cent for the 18-23 year age group, according to a report by the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

The GER in Madhya Pradesh fell by 17 per cent, in Andhra Pradesh by 12.26 per cent, in Chandigarh by 10.39 per cent and Haryana by 6.98 per cent.

Only six showed an improvement in the numbers. These include Karnataka (1.8 per cent), Bihar (9.7 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (1.08 per cent), Meghalaya (5.55 per cent) and Kerala (0.02 per cent). The sharpest fall has been witnessed by Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh.

